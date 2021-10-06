First phase of rural local body polls begins in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The State election commission has held several rounds of virtual meetings with the district administrations and the police to ensure a full-proof poll.





Elections are being held at Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Tiruppatur, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Vellore districts. Polling is brisk in several constituencies since 7 a.m. when the voting began. In many constituencies at Kallakurichi and Villupuram, large queues were seen and in other districts, moderate polling was recorded.





A large contingent of police is deployed in all the districts after violence was reported in many parts of South Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli and Dindigul districts.





There have been allegations of huge money being changed hands and political parties trying to influence people using freebies including money, liquor, and food items to cast votes in their favour.





In South Tamil Nadu, the recent incidents of violence in which four people were beheaded within a span of five days have led to a friction in the districts of Tirunelveli and Dindigul. The elections in Tirunelveli will be held under heavy police posse as the State Election Commission does not want any violence to happen between the Dalit communities and the Thevars in this area.





Singaravelu, a farmer at Tirunelveli while speaking to IANS said, "There is an uneasy calm in the area and the heavy police deployment will prevent any untoward incidents during the polls."





In Kallakuricihi and Villupuram, the district administration has seized unaccounted money that was brought for distribution among the voters. Sources told IANS that money to the tune of more than Rs 25 lakh was seized from several persons in Kallikurichi and Villupuram districts.





In many districts where elections are being held, the commission has directed the police and excise officials to stay alert and to ensure full security during the polls.





Following the Madras High Court intervention after the petition of AIADMK, CCTV cameras were installed in almost all the booths, and in booths where the cameras could not be installed, video recording is being conducted.





The district administrations have issued statements to assure voters on the measures taken in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.





Kallakurichi district collector, P.N. Sridhar while speaking to IANS said, "All officials engaged in the election duty are fully vaccinated and proper gears provided to the people during voting. We have taken all the measures to prevent any spread of the pandemic and people need not worry and must reach the polling stations on Wednesday."





State Election Commission, V. Palanikumar told media persons that all facilities have been ensured to make free and fair voting. He said that wheelchairs are also arranged for differently-abled voters in all constituencies.