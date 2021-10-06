Four staff suspended for campaigning

District Collector Amar Kuswaha ordered the suspension of four overhead tank operators attached to various village panchayats for participating in the current local body poll campaigns contrary to government rules, officials revealed.

Tiruppur : The suspended operators, included those attached to the Somanayakanpatti and Paachal village panchayats in Jolorpet panchayat union and Pungampattu Nadu village panchayat in Tirupattur panchayat union, officials said. Murugan and Chinna Kannan were on duty at Somanayakanpatti. Paachal and Pungampattu Nadu operators Mani and Thukkan respectively, were found canvassing for their wives.