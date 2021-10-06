Tamil Nadu to receive normal northeast monsoon

Chennai :

“An above-normal rainfall could be expected in districts like Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram,” said a statement from Agro Climate Research Centre at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Tuesday.





The forecast was developed based on the Southern Oscillation Index and Sea Surface Temperature values of Pacific and Indian Oceans by using Australian Rainman International V.4.3. software, which has a 60 per cent probability level.





Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has predicted that the wet weather which Chennai recorded on Tuesday may continue for the next 48 hours, adding that several districts are also likely to receive heavy rain. “For the next 48 hours, Chennai is likely to experience moderate to heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity. Meanwhile, due to atmospheric mantle circulation in the south-western Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas at an altitude of 5.8 km, The Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Theni, Dindigul, and Coimbatore may witness heavy rain for the next two days,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC. A flood alert has already been issued to people living on the banks of the Bhavani river as the Bhavani Sagar dam reached 102 feet, inching closer to a full reservoir level of 105 feet due to good inflow from catchment areas.