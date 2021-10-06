Panel to streamline land exchange

A GO to constitute a committee to streamline the exchange of lands for industries and educational institutions was issued on Tuesday.
Chennai:
The committee comprises secretaries of industries and higher education departments, special secretary of finance department and commissioner of land administration, who will be convener or member secretary of the committee. “The committee shall submit its recommendations on revising the procedure for exchange of lands within one month from the date of its constitution,” said revenue secretary Kumar Jayant, in the GO.
