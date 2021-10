The Madras High Court on Tuesday had granted permission to the Puducherry State Election Commission to withdraw the earlier notification for conducting the civic polls in the UT and allowed the Union Territory SEC to issue new election notification within five days.

Representative Image Chennai : Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu had directed the SEC of Puducherry to sort out all the anomalies in reserving seats while passing a fresh notification.