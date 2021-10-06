Couple, cow electrocuted in Katpadi

Vellore :

Police said that Jayaprakash (30) of Pudur village and working as an employee in a private firm was married to Lakshmi (26). On Monday night the couple left their house and went in search of their cow which did not return. The couple soon found the animal and were returning home with it when they came into contact with a live wire fence erected in the area to keep away animals. All three were electrocuted and killed on the spot.