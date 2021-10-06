Woman, son end lives over debt

Coimbatore :

Police said Syed Akbar, 60, his wife Fathima, 55 and son Farkath, 30, from Paramathi Velur took poison on Monday night as they were depressed and unable to pay their debts. The relatives, who came to know of their extreme step, rushed the trio to a government hospital. However, both Fathima and her son died without responding to treatment, while Syed Akbar has been battling for life. The Paramathi Velur police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.