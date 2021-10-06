Beware of dengue spread: Anbumani

Chennai :

“More than 3,000 people are affected by dengue this year. Dengue spread is due to mosquitoes breeding in drinking water. Controlling the spread of mosquitoes is the only way to prevent the disease,” said Anbumani, in tweets. He said that useless containers, vehicle tyres, coconut shells, flower pots and buckets where rain water will stagnate should be cleared. State should spread awareness about Nilavembu Kasayam and papaya juice, he added.