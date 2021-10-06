TNEA: Provisional GC list out

The provisional list of general category students, seeking engineering seats and participated in the first-round of counselling was released on Tuesday.
Chennai:
Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), which conducts engineering admissions in the state, said a total of 14,842 students were declared eligible to participate in the first round of counselling. Of the total 11,765 students who participated, tentative allotments were made to as many as 11,205 applicants and of which 10,187 got provisional allocation of engineering seats.
