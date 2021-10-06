Wed, Oct 06, 2021

DEOs’ transfer counselling from Oct 12

Published: Oct 06,202106:12 AM

For the first time, counselling will be conducted for all the District Education Officers (DEOs) with regard to their transfers and other issues related to them.

Representative Image
Chennai:
 At present, the counselling was conducted only for government and government-aided school teachers every year. The School Education Department’s move came against the backdrop of several requests and feedback from the concerned stakeholders, including academicians. Currently, a total of 126 DEOs were available across all educational districts. Accordingly, the counselling session will begin on October 12.
