DEOs’ transfer counselling from Oct 12

For the first time, counselling will be conducted for all the District Education Officers (DEOs) with regard to their transfers and other issues related to them.
Chennai:
At present, the counselling was conducted only for government and government-aided school teachers every year. The School Education Department’s move came against the backdrop of several requests and feedback from the concerned stakeholders, including academicians. Currently, a total of 126 DEOs were available across all educational districts. Accordingly, the counselling session will begin on October 12.
Conversations