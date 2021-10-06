Witness examined in Sathankulam case

Madurai :

According to the witness testimony, Jayaraj refused to go along with the police, when they reached the Sathankulam bazaar to arrest him, citing that he’s not guilty of any crime. However, it’s the former Inspector Sridhar, who gave no other option, but to step into the vehicle without a single word. The trial court testified several witnesses in connection with the custodial deaths and the cross examination of witnesses, who were summoned, lasted for nearly three hours until 3 pm. The First Additional District Sessions Court Judge V Padmanabhan, after the hearing, adjourned the case to October 8.