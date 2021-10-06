3 youth held for using, selling drugs

Chennai :

Based on Pudukkottai SP Nisha Parthiban’s order, police intensified vigil on the movement of drugs among the youngsters. On Tuesday, the Tirukokarnam police received information about the sale of drugs and so they secured three youths who were identified as Dhanasekar, Sakthivel and Hakeem from the same area. Subsequently, they arrested the trio and seized drugs, including sedative pills from them.