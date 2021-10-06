NE Monsoon likely to start from Oct 15: Met

Chennai :

The southwest monsoon is yet to withdraw from Rajasthan, noted N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, adding that northeast monsoon’s arrival can be predicted only after two days. “It is expected only after October 15,” he said. The rain that Chennai received on Tuesday is likely to continue on Wednesday, he added. West Tambaram received 93 mm rainfall, while it was 62 mm in Taramani.