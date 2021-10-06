The Madras High Court order on tiger brings relief to wildlife activists

Chennai :

“I was frequently checking the TV channels and news websites fearing that the tiger could be shot dead like the previous encounter by special task force. But, the news of the Madras High Court directing the foresters to trap the feline alive is a trendsetter,” said KVRK Thirunaranan, founder, The Nature Trust.





On Monday evening there were so many reports and videos of the old tiger encounters circulated on social media stating that T23 was shot dead. Now I feel relieved, Thirunaranan said adding that the Forest Department should be given time to trap the animal.





“I wholeheartedly welcome the order of the Madras High Court. Though there are no words to console the bereaving families attacked by the tiger, shoot at sight cannot be justified on a scientific background,” responded Brinda Kumaraguru, conservationist, Biodiversity Conservation Foundation, Tiruchy. This court order will also encourage foresters as they are given time to zero in on the big cat and decide the future of the trouble making carnivore,” Brinda added.





This is the third order in recent times that has cheered the wildlife activists and is an effort to protect the wildlife and their habitat. The Madras High Court has earlier ordered the foresters not to detain the injured wild elephant Rivaldo in kraal (wooden confinement). Last year the High Court squashed the land acquisition process for the Chennai-Salem Expressway observing that the project was a threat to environment, water bodies and forest patches of Eastern Ghats, recalled an advocate, who was also a former government pleader.