Production hit as rains deplete Tangedco coal stock

Chennai :

The coal shortage led to the shutting down of one 210 MW unit of Tuticorin Thermal Power plant and one 500 MW unit of NTPL which is a joint venture project of Tangedco and NLC. The Tuticorin unit revived generation on Monday after two other units faced forced outage owing to “boiler tube puncture.” According to sources in the Tangedco, the depletion of the coal stock was due to fall in the supply from mines owing to heavy rains in September. “Across the country, all the thermal power plants are facing the short supply of coal,” the official said, adding that the Ministry of Coal on Tuesday held a meeting with the discoms on the coal supply. “We have requested for increased supply to improve the stock and to ensure power generation in the thermal power stations,” sources added.





Tangedco sources ruled out any possibility of the thermal power plants have to be shut due to a shortage in coal supply. “Our thermal power stations have coal stock for five days. We have ships on the sea carrying coal-stock required for another five days of generation. There won’t be any shortage,” the official said, adding that the Coal Ministry also promised to increase the supply.