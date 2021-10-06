Dengue cases on the rise, seek medical help for fever: Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

The Minister inspected the dengue ward at the Institute of Child Health and Women’s Hospital on Tuesday. The hospital has treated 493 dengue patients since January. Of these, 449 have recovered and returned home. Currently, 41 children are receiving treatment and recovering well.





“The Chief Minister had hosted a meeting with the district administration officials to work on the preventive measures to prevent the outbreak. The State health department, in collaboration with the respective local bodies, is taking various measures to prevent dengue,” he added.





People coming from other states are being screened at the borders. “Cases of dengue among children are high in some parts of Andhra Pradesh and thus we have referral cases from other places too,” he said.





Talking about the pneumococcal vaccination, he said 1.27 lakh people across Tamil Nadu have been given the vaccine against a target of 9.23 lakh. Besides, the fifth mega COVID vaccination camp is being planned on October 10.





The Chief Minister has instructed officials to provide incentives to the medical personnel and offered 30 per cent pay rise for those working on a contract basis.





Issuing clarification on the nurses’ protest, Subramanian said the nurses who took part in the protest were hired only one and a half years ago. The High Court has also said that they need not be made permanent.