After stirs, paddy procurement via conventional method allowed

Chennai :

After repeated protests from the farmers against the e-DPCs, the TNCSC has been allowed to procure paddy through conventional method as well, said Senior Regional Manager (SRM) Uma Maheswari on Tuesday.





Speaking to reporters, Uma Maheswari said, as the current procurement season commenced on October 1 and the drive continued on October 2 and 3 during the holidays for the benefit of the farmers. “The same practice will continue on all Saturdays and Sundays and all the DPC staff have been informed about it,” she said.





Stating that as many as 244 DPCs were opened in Thanjavur district, the SRM said, 4,000 tonnes of paddy were procured on Monday alone. “From October 1 to 4, as much as 10,000 tonnes of paddy have been procured,” she added.





Since there was rain in the evenings on these days, DPCs were asked to open from 7 am and each centre has been advised to procure 1,000 bags of paddy, she said. The official said that there was a demand from farmers to continue the conventional method of procurement and withdraw the e-DPCs. “But for the welfare of the farmers, the TNCSC asked to procure paddy by both methods,” she said.





She warned of strict action against those DPC employees who involved in irregularities. “Those who found involved in irregularities would be terminated,” the SRM said.





She also said that the agriculture engineering department has allotted a paddy drying machine that has been installed at Orathanadu Puthur DPC and the farmers would be allowed to dry their paddy. “If the process succeeds, it would be expanded to the other DPCs in the district,” she said. The SRM said that a target of 3.60 lakh tonnes has been set for kuruvai season.