Rural civic elections: DMK issues ‘perform or perish’ diktat to Ministers

Chennai :

Grapevine has it that the DMK Ministers must pay a price if they do not fare well in the nine-district civic polls. The word at Anna Arivalayam corridor is that the DMK Ministers who have been appointed in charge of the districts for the rural local body polls could either lose their portfolios or in the worst case scenario their Ministerial status even.





An oral diktat to the effect has been issued to the DMK second rung leadership by the high command. The Ministers who have been camping in the poll bound districts since the conclusion of the budget session of the Assembly, had brought teams from their native districts to oversee election preparations. A DMK senior who did not wish to be named disclosed that the Ministers and their teams have treated the rural civic polls on par with Assembly polls. The leadership has categorically told them that their Ministerial positions could be compromised if they do not ensure near total victory. Such is the importance attached to the nine-district panchayat elections, the DMK senior added.





Apart from their own contestants, the ruling party was learnt to have even ran the electioneering works of allies in the nine districts. Over two dozen DMK Ministers, especially a few resourceful ones have been touring the nine districts during the last three weeks to secure their immediate political future.