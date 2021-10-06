All set in booths

Vellore :

Ahead of the polls, Tirunelveli Collector V Vishnu and Polling Observer J Jayakanthan monitored the arrangements at Manur panchayat union office on Tuesday. The Collector said a total of 211 persons are contesting for 1,113 various posts, including presidents of village panchayats.





Of the total polling booths, 182 booths have been identified as sensitive and live web streaming of polling would be on in 64 booths and the proceedings would be monitored from the control room at Collectorate. Moreover, 44 micro observers have been deputed to monitor the poll proceedings, besides ten flying squads, he told reporters.





Adequate police force is on duty to maintain security during the schedule.





In Vellore, a total of 11 panchayat unions, including 4 each in Vellore and Tirupattur and three in Ranipet districts will witness polling on Wednesday. The unions going to polls, include KV Kuppam, Katpadi, Gudiyuattam and Pernambut in Vellore, Tirupattur, Natrampalli, Kandli and Jolorpet in Tirupattur district and Arcot, Timiri and Wallajahpet in Ranipet district.