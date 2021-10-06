Vallalar’s birth anniv to be ‘Thaniperum Karunai’ Day: CM

Chennai :

“Vallalar tried to unite people of all religions on humanitarian grounds. His lines ‘Vadiya Payirai Kandapodhellam Vadinen (I was saddened whenever I see dried crops) shows his love for all the living beings. To honour him, his birth anniversary will be celebrated as ‘Thaniperum Karunai’Day,” said the Chief Minister, in a press communique.





The announcement of the Chief Minister comes after Minster for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) PK Sekarbabu along with officials inspected the house in which Vallalar lived in north Chennai. The CM has directed the HR & CE department to renovate the house and to convert it into a memorial for the saint.





Vallalar was born in 1823 in Maruthur near Chidambaram in Cuddalore district and founded ‘Sathiya Gnana Sabai’ in Vadalur, also in Cuddalore district. Stalin had, already, announced that a world-class centre on Vallalar will be set up in Vadalur.





Surprise inspection in CM special cell





After finishing his official works, Stalin, before leaving the Secretariat, made a surprise visit to the office of CM Special Cell, located inside the Secretariat, along with Chief Secretary V Iraianbu. The CM interacted with the public waiting to present their petitions and assured them that their demands would be fulfilled. He also spoke to the staff in the CM Special Cell present in the counters and inquired them about the process of receiving petitions.