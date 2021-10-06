CM inaugurates financial aid scheme for temple barbers

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the scheme of providing financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per month for persons involved in tonsuring in HR & CE temples.
Chennai:
The scheme will benefit 1,744 barbers in various temples in the state. This will incur an additional cost of Rs 10.47 crore every year for the state. After the DMK came to power, the state announced that devotees need not pay for tonsuring in temples under the control of the HR & CE Department and it was announced that the barbers will be paid by the respective temples.
Conversations