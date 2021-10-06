Repeal farm laws to restore peace, appeals Stalin

Chennai :

Demanding a high-level investigation in the incident, Stalin said, “The attack on the UP farmers protesting against the farm laws is highly condemnable and I demand an impartial, high-level investigation into the death of farmers.” In a statement registering his condemnation on the issue, Stalin said, “Perpetrators of this cruel act must be punished legally. Opposition leaders including @priyankagandhi who tried to meet the farmers are detained. They shall be freed and allowed to exercise their democratic rights.” Criticising the indifference of the BJP-led Union government on the farm laws issue, Stalin said, “The Centre can no more remain apathetic to the concerns of the farmers and let these untoward incidents continue. It must realise that repealing three farm laws in toto is the only way to restore normalcy and peace.” Joining the issue with Stalin, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, owning responsibility for the killing of nine persons in Lakhimpur.





He also insisted that the Centre should repeal the ‘unconstitutional’ farm laws and the UP government should arrest Ashish Mishra, son of MoS for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra.