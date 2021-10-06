Tasmac staff’s murder triggers flash strike in Kancheepuram

Chennai :

Thulasidas of Govindavadi Agaram village in Oragadam, was a staff at a Tasmac outlet in Oragadam. On Monday, after closing the shop Thulasidas and his colleague and friend Ramu (34) went to take their two-wheeler from the parking lot near the bar. Police said a group of men who were hiding near the parking lot approached them and attacked Thulasidas with knives and sickles. Ramu who tried to stop them also suffered severe cut injuries.





Hearing their cries, the locals rushed to their help but the attackers managed to escape from the spot by then. Thulasidas died on the spot while Ramu suffered severe injuries and was admitted to Chengalpattu GH.





The Oragadam police have registered a case are investigating the reason behind the murder and have formed three special teams to nab the murderers. Following this, hundreds of Tasmac liquor outlet employees went on a flash strike. “We have gone on a strike to highlight the lack of safety for Tasmac employees. The strike is in response to the incident that highlighted the safety issues faced by Tasmac employees. The unions have been demanding security for the employees for years,” said a Tasmac employee.





Those who are working in liquor outlets were facing verbal abuse and even physical assaults. The employees have been complaining about this issue to the Tasmac authorities for a long time. However, not steps have been taken so far to address the issue, said the staffer.





Tasmac authorities held talks with the striking staff, following which several shops were opened. However, many liquor retail outlets Kancheepuram remained closed till late in the evening.