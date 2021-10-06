Evasive tiger gives Forest Dept the slip

Coimbatore :

The tiger, which was prowling in Masinagudi area, is now suspected to have moved to Singara range which is 20 km away and is suspected to have attacked cattle grazing along the borders of the tiger reserve. As the mammoth operation entered its 11th day, the Forest Department erected watch towers atop trees to monitor the movement of the animal. Veterinarians have been posted on the watchtowers to tranquillise the tiger.