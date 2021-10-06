Capture tiger alive, HC orders TN govt

Chennai :

While hearing petitions by a UP-based animal welfare activist Sangeeta Dogra and People For Cattle in India (PFCI), the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu held that it is not necessary to kill the big cat immediately. “The particular tiger may not be a man-eater,” the bench observed while expressing the need to capture it alive. Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram appeared on behalf of the State Forest Department and said there is no plan to kill the animal or maim it.





The bench also directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) to ensure that only a few people are involved in the search operation. The HC also noted that movement of too many humans inside the forest might cause disturbance to other wild animals. The PILs stated that no tiger could be declared dangerous to humans without field evidence, according to the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s (NTCA) guidelines. But the PCCF passed orders calling the tiger a man-eater without proof, the PILs claimed.