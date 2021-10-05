These 10 districts will receive above-normal rainfall from North East monsoon: Experts

Coimbatore :

The weathermen have predicted above-normal rainfall in at least ten districts. “An above-normal rainfall could be expected in districts like Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram,” said a statement from Agro Climate Research Centre at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Tuesday.





Most other districts including Ariyalur, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kanyakumari, Kallakurichi, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Salem, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Theni, The Nilgiris, Tiruchirappalli, Tenkasi, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Tirupathur, Tiruppur, Virudhunagar and Vellore are expected to receive normal rainfall in the ensuing monsoon.





The monsoon, which starts in October, will have its bearing till December. The temperature has already dropped significantly with cloud bearing skies bringing heavy downpour in most parts of the Western districts over the last few days.





The rainfall forecast has been developed based on the Southern Oscillation Index and Sea Surface Temperature values of Pacific and Indian Oceans by using Australian Rainman International V.4.3. Software and has a 60 per cent probability level.





Meanwhile, a flood alert has been issued to people living on the banks of Bhavani River as the Bhavani Sagar dam has reached its full reservoir level. Following a good inflow due to rains in its catchment areas, the dam reached 102 feet as against its full reservoir level of 105 feet on Tuesday.





The dam recorded an inflow of 4,600 cusecs and the same quantity of water has been released. The Public Works Department officials are monitoring the situation as inflow into the dam is likely to go up due to continuing rains.