Tasmac shops closed due to strike and civic polls

Kanchipuram :

Hundreds of state run Tasmac liquor outlet employees on Tuesday jumped into a flash strike after a Tasmac employee Thulasidoss was killed on Monday by a bike borne duo. In the assault another Tasmac staff Ramu suffered serious injuries and is now hospitalised. Meanwhile, Tasmac shops in nine poll bound districts where civic polls are due on Wednesday were closed following orders from the district election officials.





“Following fatal attack against our colleagues we have jumped into flash strike and there is no safety for the Tasmac employees. The sudden flash strike is in response to the safety of Tasmac workers and the unions have been demanding security for Tasmac employees for years,” said a Tasmac employee. Those who are working in liquor outlets are prone to verbal abuse and physical assaults and the employees have been complaining about this issue to the TASMAC authorities but to no avail, the staff noted.





Tasmac authorities have started holding talks with the striking staff and several shops are now being opened. Kanchipuram district police have registered a case of murder and are investigating whether there was a previous enmity for the deceased. Several TASMAC shops in in Kanchipuram remained closed till late Monday evening.