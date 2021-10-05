Tamil Nadu SEC, police gear up for first phase of rural local body polls

Chennai :

The second phase will be held on October 9.

The AIADMK had filed a petition in the Madras High Court, alleging that the ruling DMK and its allies was indulging in activities like spending money, distributing liquor, and other freebies for the voters and the court ordered the State Election Commission to conduct strict monitoring to prevent any unhealthy and corrupt practices.

Heavy police deployment has been made in all the nine districts - Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tiruppatur, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi - and the police have rounded up history-sheeters and anti-social elements who were earlier charge sheeted and now out on bail.

The recent killings and beheadings at Tirunelveli have led to DGP C. Sylendra Babu holding high-level meetings at Madurai and Dindigul and directing checks on sale of knives, machetes, and other such deadly metallic objects for purposes other than domestic and agricultural uses.

State police have also been directed to strictly monitor the circulation of liquor and money among the voters.

There are reports that in districts like Kallakurichi and Tenkasi a panchayat president candidate is spending more than Rs 1 crore. The money is spent for liquor, food, and gifts, and cash was also distributed.

Some people allege that money is being freely circulated and some families have even received money to the tune of Rs 10,000 per family.

Subramanian, a farmer in Tenkasi told IANS, " Money is being circulated... I am an AIADMK worker and we have already pointed out to the district and block level officers on money spent by the candidates including on cash gifts and liquor for the voters."

However, police officers said that the money circulation is curtailed.

"Money was spent in large amounts during all the elections in this part of the world but this time, there has been strict monitoring by the police and the State Election Commission and we have cut the supply to a large extent... there could be cases wherein it has happened but by and large, money circulation is reduced," a senior police officer told IANS.