Birth anniversary of Vallalar to be celebrated as Thaniperum Karunai Day

Chennai :

"Vallalar with his principles of 'Arutperum Jothi Arutperum Jothi Thaniperum Karunai Arutperum Jothi' tried to unite people of all religions on humanitarian grounds. His lines 'Vadiya Payirai Kandapodhellam Vadinen (I was saddened whenever I see dried crops) shows his love for all the living beings. To honour him, his birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Thaniperum Karunai' day", said the Chief Minister, in a press communique.





The announcement of the Chief Minister comes after Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) PK Sekar Babu along with HR&CE officials inspected the house in which Vallalar lived in North Chennai. Stalin has directed HR&CE to renovate the house in which Vallalar lived and to convert it into a memorial so that people will visit the house and will get to know more about the saint.





Vallalar was born in 1823 in Maruthur near Chidambaram in Cuddalore district and founded 'Sathiya Gnana Sabai' in Vadalur, also in Cuddalore district. Stalin had, already, announced that a world-class centre on Vallalar will be set up in Vadalur.





CM makes surprise inspection at special cell





After finishing his official works, Stalin, before leaving the Secretariat, made a surprise visit to the office of the CM Special Cell, located inside the Secretariat, along with Chief Secretary V Iraianbu. He interacted with the public waiting to present the petitions and assured them that their demands will be fulfilled. He also spoke to the staff in the counters and inquired them about the process of receiving petitions.