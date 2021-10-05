Arts and Science colleges in TN start classes for 1st-yr students

Chennai :

All colleges conducted orientation programmes on the first day. The admission process was completed last week and about 3.1 lakh students were enrolled this year in both government and private colleges.





Offline classes would be conducted, especially for the first-year students, on a rotation basis. A senior official from Higher Education Department said only 20 students were allowed per classroom. “All universities and colleges have been strictly advised not to pressure students to attend offline classes.





Dr P Murugakoothan, principal of C Kandaswami Naidu College for Men, said more than 90 per cent of first-year students came to the institution and attended the orientation programme.





Stating that the classes will start shortly, he said, “we are also ensuring that the students are being vaccinated without delay.”





Getting reports from the members across the State, Joint Action Council of College Teachers, Tamil Nadu (JAC) convener R Dhamothran pointed out it would be a challenging task for the faculty members to maintain social distancing among students. “However, there will not be any compromise concerning safety measures,” he said.