Father ‘euthanises’ 14-yr-old, Salem cops probe into plaints

Coimbatore :

The Konganapuram police have registered a case of suspicious death on Monday and an inquiry is under way to ascertain the reason for the sudden death of Vannatamil. He is the younger son of Periasamy (47), a lorry driver from Katchupalli in Konganapuram. The boy’s health began to deteriorate due to the tumour in his legs over the last two years.





Unable to bear the sight of his son writhing in pain, Periasamy allegedly took the help of a medical practitioner to ‘euthanise’ the boy. Neighbours, who came to know of the sudden death, grew suspicious and informed the Konganapuram police.





The police sent the body for post-mortem examination at Salem Government Hospital. During inquiries, Periasamy claimed that an injection was given, but it was only a pain killer.