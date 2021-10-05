COVID-19: TN logs 1,467 fresh cases, 16 deaths

Chennai :

The highest number of 181 cases were reported in Chennai, while Coimbatore was in the second slot with 155 cases. Chengalpattu had 103 daily cases while all other districts had cases below 100.





The overall positivity in the State stood at 1 per cent despite a slight decline in the total number of samples tested in the past 24 hours. As many as 1,48,229 people were tested for the virus in the State on Monday. The TPR in Chennai stood at 0.9 per cent. Currently, there are 16,864 active cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.





At least 16 deaths due to the pandemic were recorded in Tamil Nadu on Monday, including the highest of four deaths in Chennai. The death toll due to the virus in the State stands at 35,666.





As many as 1,559 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 26,17,432.