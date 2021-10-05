Salem Collector helps diffabled person

Salem Collector S Karmegam turned Good Samaritan and pulled the wheel chair of a differently-abled youth who visited the Collectorate on Monday.

Coimbatore : As the weekly grievance day meet resumed after a long gap, the differently abled Varadaraj, 22, from Omalur petitioned the Collector seeking a wheelchair. He has been suffering from a permanent disability in both his legs and hands. The Collector acted swiftly and gave away a wheelchair to him within a short time. The Collector also took everyone by surprise by helping the youth to get seated in the wheelchair and took him out of the building. He was then sent back home in a vehicle.