Highest ever paddy procurement in Tamil Nadu

The State government has recorded the highest ever paddy procurement in a Kharif season, which ended on September 30.
Chennai: According to the officials of Civil Supplies Department, 44.9 lakh tonnes of paddy has been procured in the Kharif season, for 2020-21. When compared to the previous Kharif season the procurement is higher by 12.5 lakh tonnes. For this Kharif season, starting from October 1, the state has set up 752 DPCs and when compared to the previous year it is higher by 144. Apart from them, the district collectors were also given orders to set up mobile paddy procurement centres as and when required. To inspect the functioning of the centres, Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, held a meeting with officials of Civil Supplies Department at the Secretariat. The CM was briefed about booking DPCs online.
