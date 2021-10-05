Vehicles, shops torched in Peravurani

Miscreants had reportedly torched five spots at Peravurani in which several shops, vehicles and valuables were reduced to ashes late on Sunday.

Thiruchirapalli : Police have secured the CCTV footage and searching for the culprits. Late on Sunday, people from Peravurani witnessed flames from a minivan owned by one Udaya Lakshmi parked near Neelakanda Pillayar temple and soon, they attempted to douse the fire but the van had almost gutted by the time. While the people were shocked, they came to know, the fire took place in several places across Peravurani in which, a mechanic shed of Manikandan, kitchen at a marriage hall, a petty shop of Radha and attempts were made on a lorry too.