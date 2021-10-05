Star tortoise found in school

Indian star tortoise, an International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) listed vulnerable species, was spotted on a school premises at Sathankulam village in Ramanathapuram district on Monday.
Madurai: According to G Venkatesh, Ramanathapuram Range Officer, head master of the government school informed the Forest personnel, who reached the spot and rescued the star tortoise, which was then let into Sakkarakottai bird sanctuary. It could be a rare sighting of this terrestrial species. Since it’s raining these days, it could have moved out from its habitat to feed on, the Range Officer said.
