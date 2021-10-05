Strengthen co-op societies: Raju

AIADMK senior leader and former minister Sellur K Raju on Monday urged the DMK government to take steps for strengthening Co-operative Societies as it would help agriculture activities in the villages.
Chennai: In a statement, he also said that the government should not blame the whole Cooperative societies if small issues have occurred with regard to the jewel loans. He also alleged as the DMK, in its poll promise, had not specifically mentioned that jewel loan will be waived for only one member in a family. “As per the poll promise, the DMK should have waived the jewel loan even if many members of the same family got the loan,” he said.
