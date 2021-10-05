SEC holds virtual meet on web streaming of election process

Madurai :

The meeting was attended by election observers from nine districts, collectors of the respective region and senior police officials. Advisory was issued to 74 block level poll observers, who were appointed recently, for conducting smooth and fair elections.





Meanwhile, with just a day left for the conduct of polls to rural local bodies in Tirunelveli district, randomisation process to depute polling personnel was held in the presence of Poll Observer J Jayakanthan and Collector V Vishnu on Monday.





Five panchayat unions, including Ambasamudram, Cheranmahadevi, Manur, Palayamkottai and Pappakudi will go to polls in the first phase on October 6. A total of 621 polling booths have been set up. These polling booths would be manned by as many as 5,035 trained polling personnel. After making the randomisation allotments to the polling personnel, the Collector said work orders would be given on Tuesday.