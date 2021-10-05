BJP stir on Oct 7 for opening temples on weekends

Chennai :

“The demonstrations would be held across the state on October 7 at 11 am to urge the state government to open temples on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” K Annamalai, state BJP president said.





Stating that citing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the temples were closed from Friday to Sunday, he said “generally, people will visit the temples only during holidays and weekends.” “Though several lockdown relaxations have been given to bus, rail and air services operations, open cinema theaters, Tasmac liquor shops and big shopping malls, the temples were not allowed to open especially for three days,” he said. The BJP leader also pointed out that government organisations, in addition, private companies, factories, colleges, schools were functioning.





“In addition, schools for the students studying from Class 1 to 8 will also be opened from November 1,” he said adding, “It was surprising to note that having relaxed restrictions even for commuters, why the state government creating hurdle in the opening of temples and even churches and mosques.”





He also claimed the closure of temples has also affected petty shops owners who sell bananas, flowers and other pooja related items. “Similarly, lakhs of farmers, who supply these items, were also affected by the government decision.”





“Therefore, to bring this to the government’s notice, that there cannot be any further delay in the opening of temples, protest demonstrations will be held in all the districts,” he said.