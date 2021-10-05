Cong, farmers protest arrest of Priyanka

Chennai :

Speaking to reporters after the agitation led by its state Mahila Congress president Sudha, Congress Legislature Party leader K Selvaperunthagai said the farmers have been protesting for over a year, believing in democracy. Accusing Union Minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra’s son of running over two farmers, Selvaperunthagai said the farmers protested against the killing, but the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Prasad Mourya, the Union Minister and his son had unleashed violence on farmers.





Referring to the death of nine persons so far, including a journalist in Lakhimpur, the Congress legislature party leader said that Priyanka had gone to console the victims’ families and she was ill-treated, manhandled and arrested. “What wrong did she do? Is it wrong to console the victim’s families?





Yogi should tender an unconditional apology to Priyanka Gandhi. Whatever undemocratic means are possible, they (BJP) are using it there (UP). We strongly condemn the violence and Yogi should immediately resign,” he added.





Meanwhile, farmers staged protest across the central region condemning the incident in UP and claimed that they are treated as the second rate citizens. Farmers associations in Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam joined the stir.





Karur MP S Jothimani led the protest in Tiruchy and police arrested them.