State needs to re-look energy mix: DP Yadav

Chennai :

“We have to retire our old thermal power plants and have to take re-look at energy mix to absorb more renewable energy. For this, we have to devise a strategy,” he said addressing a webinar on towards a 100 per cent sustainable energy future in Tamil Nadu organised by Poouvulagin Nanbargal and Climate Trends.





He added that there are challenges on how to maintain round the clock reliable energy supply with infirm renewable energy. He said that even if doubts on the economic case for renewable and battery storage and if costs of health impacts and climate hazards are added from fossil fuels emissions, no doubt that renewables are cost-effective and only viable in future.





He said that there is a need for a national-level strategy for absorbing renewable energy.





“We can supply excess solar energy generated in the state during the daytime to other states. While we can source thermal energy generated from the pit head plants for our requirement during the night time,” he said.





TRB Rajaa, MLA and member of Tamil Nadu Planning Commission said that e-vehicles is going to be the biggest disruptor and will put pressure on the grid. “Renewables pathway ahead needed and rapidly because supply will not keep up with this disruptive demand,” he said.