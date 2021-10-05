Blacklist KP Park builders, says expert team in report

Chennai :

“The expert committee has recommended the government to permanently put the contractor involved in construction of buildings at KP Park under blacklist and suspend the officials in-charge of construction. The team has also recommended the state government to conduct multiple checks not just before giving approval, but also during the process of construction,” said sources in Secretariat.





In the wake of complaints that buildings constructed in Kesava Pillai (KP) Park in Pulianthope by TNUHDB were of substandard quality, Ministers and officials inspected the site and confirmed the charges following which two officials, Anbazhagan, Superintendent Engineer and Pandian, Assistant Engineer, were suspended.





As the next course of action on the complaints, the state government formed an expert committee to assess the quality of all the buildings at KP Park. The expert team after making a detailed assessment for one month submitted a 441-page report out of which 59 pages contain details about the quality of the buildings and the recommendations for the state government.