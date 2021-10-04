Madras HC urged to take suo moto action against TN Cong chief

Chennai :

Appearing before Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee, advocate M.L. Ravi mentioned his e-mail sent to the high court registry on Sunday regarding Alagiri's statement against Justice Anand Venkatesan.





In his mail, Ravi said that Justice Venkatesan was miffed as a traffic jam on Chennai roads due to the 93rd birth anniversary celebrations of the late actor Sivaji Ganesan caused him to reach the court late. On reaching the court, the judge had called up the Home Secretary to ask how public servants are held up on road due to traffic jams following government events and prevented from reaching their workplaces on time.





The Home Secretary, according to the lawyer, had expressed regret over the incident and assured the judge that this would not recur. However, Ravi said that Alagiri on Sunday stated that the judge should not have called up the Home Secretary on the matter.





Chief Justice Banerjee told the petitioner that he would look into the matter.