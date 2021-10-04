TN Engineering students and faculties to be enrolled in Centre's 'Light House Project'

Chennai :

Accordingly, the MoHUA has set up a live laboratory in Chennai for candidates to register themselves as 'Technograhis' for learning, consultation, generation of ideas and solutions, experimentation, innovation, and technical awareness.





State Higher Education principal secretary D Karthikeyan has instructed the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) to take necessary steps to guide and instruct both the students and faculty to utilise the opportunity to deliver ready-to-live houses at an expedited phase as compared to the conventional construction system.





A senior official from DOTE told D Next that the lab would help the stakeholders in getting the latest technologies to adapt them as per the current demand and requirements. "Technograhis’ will get regular updates daily from the sites for information dissemination," he added.





He also pointed out that the Centre has established lighthouse projects in six places including in Chennai, Ranchi, Rajkot, Agartala, Indore and Lucknow.





"The experts in the labs have already demonstrated the ready to live houses could be constructed within 12 months as compared to the conventional system, which would take a minimum of two years," he said.





Stating that the first volume of the E-Newsletter which captures the progress of the projects at each location has been released, the official said "Twelve such E-Newsletters will be released every month to inform the students, faculty, stakeholders and public about the development works through write-ups and photographs."





"It will also promote a healthy competition among the six states regarding the progress of each state," he said.





Explaining the lighthouse project, which is a model housing scheme, he said, "About 1,000 houses at each location are being built with allied infrastructure facilities."





"This technology revolution is cost-effective, environment-friendly, disaster-resilient and promotes speedier construction", he said adding "the initiative will prove to be a major push towards technical transformation across the country".