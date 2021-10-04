OPS urges CM Stalin to take steps to bring down cotton price

Chennai :

“After a decade, price of cotton has increased many folds in the international market. It has been affecting the garment and knitwear industry in Tirupur and Coimbatore districts. I came to know that per candy of cotton has increased to Rs 60,000 which was Rs 55,000 earlier,” he said in a statement. The Deputy Leader of the Opposition also claimed that “as a result of this sudden rise, the price for cloth items had gone up by 20 per cent.” “As the festival season is nearing, there is public concern about the increase in cloth price. In addition, the garment industry was also facing several problems as their cotton stock was yet to be cleared,” he added. Panneerselvam also appealed to Stalin to prevail upon the Centre to bring down the price.