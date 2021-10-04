Brain-dead homemaker’s organs save seven lives in Madurai

Chennai :

As advised, her husband admitted her to Meenakshi Mission Hospital in Madurai. Doctors after detailed examination confirmed that her brain was permanently inactive (dead) on Sunday. Other organs, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, liver and eyes, were functioning, a statement said. After her husband’s nod, her organs were successfully harvested. Her kidney and liver were transplanted to patients being treated at the hospital. Another kidney was taken to a private hospital in Tiruchy and the heart and lungs were taken to a private hospital in Chennai by flight. The eyes were donated to the Madurai Aravind Eye Hospital. The hospital administration also thanked the police for facilitating the ambulance to reach the airport on time.