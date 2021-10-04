Veerapandi A Raja laid to rest next to his father’s grave in Salem

Chennai :

A large number of party men and local villagers took part in the funeral procession. Son of the party’s strongman late Veerapandi Arumugam, he died of cardiac arrest at his residence in Pollavarai on his birthday. The family members had rushed Raja to a private hospital as he was found unconscious, but doctors declared him to be dead. Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday paid his last respects and consoled the grieving family members. Raja, who was serving as a member of the party’s election working committee, had joined DMK in 1982. Since then, he held several posts in the party and was also an MLA.