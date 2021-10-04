AIADMK plaint to SEC on voters inducement by DMK MP

Chennai :

RM Babu Murugavel, Joint Secretary, Legal Wing, AIADMK, in his, complaint alleged that the DMK members, including a member of Rajya Sabha has given false promises to voters especially in Namakkal district.





“Namakkal district panchayat’s sixth ward is going for the local body by-election. With an intention to lure voters, the DMK workers, including KRN Rajeshkumar, are approaching the people with a false promise that they would provide cash benefits through the state welfare boards,” Murugavel said in his complaint. He further said the DMK is spreading wrong information to attract votes. The former MLA had also submitted two video clips as evidence before the SEC.