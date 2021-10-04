Madras HC moved for livestreaming of polling

Chennai :

The petitioner has filed his nomination for village panchayat president post of Kovilambakkam panchayat in Saint Thomas Mount Union of Chengalpattu district.





According to the petitioner Manimaran, some fringe elements are trying to threaten and manipulate voters by unfair means besides disturbing peace and order. He had also submitted that he had been receiving threats from unknown persons during his election propaganda.





Therefore, he wanted the SEC to install CCTVs in booths to live web stream the proceedings to ensure free and fair elections.





“The best solution to eliminate the existing and undermining problems would be to enforce strict discipline with adequate police protection, along with living web streaming and CCTV coverage of the entire elections from the booths as done in the immediate 2021 Assembly elections to ensure fairness and proper election process,” he added. The matter is most likely to be taken up by the MHC on Monday.