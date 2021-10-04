Congress leader Azad calls on Stalin

Chennai :

The former union minister, one of the G-23 leaders, who have taken to warpath against Rahul Gandhi, was in the city to attend a wedding of his supporter. Talking to reporters after the meeting, Azad lauded the performance of the DMK regime and said, “Stalin was the best performing Chief Minister in the country. His performance gives a great deal of satisfaction and encouragement. He works 18 to 19 hours daily. He is working hard like his father Karunanidhi. He has implemented several welfare schemes for the people.”





Though the meeting was largely dubbed as a courtesy call by even DMK members, it did not discourage Congress leaders in the state from attributing motives. That the meeting has happened in the backdrop of G-23 leaders, including Azad demanding the convention of the Congress Working Committee meeting at the earliest has given enough fodder for Congressmen in the state to speculate the motive of the former union minister.





A few Congress workers were heard saying that Azad might have descended on Chennai to influence Stalin, who was the first to propose former AICC president Rahul Gandhi for Prime Minister ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. When asked, a DMK senior said, “He (Azad) attended the wedding of his supporter yesterday (Saturday). So, he just called on the CM. Kanimozhi and TKS Elangovan were in town. So, they accompanied Azad during the meeting.”